Injuries reported from Friday night collision at 45th & Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seven people were involved in a collision between a white passenger car and a silver Ford SUV at 45th and Indiana on Friday night.

The call came into Lubbock police around 8 p.m.

One person is reporting moderate injuries, another has minor injuries.

Police have closed traffic on Indiana headed southbound while they clear the scene.

