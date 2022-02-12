Injuries reported from Friday night collision at 45th & Indiana
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seven people were involved in a collision between a white passenger car and a silver Ford SUV at 45th and Indiana on Friday night.
The call came into Lubbock police around 8 p.m.
One person is reporting moderate injuries, another has minor injuries.
Police have closed traffic on Indiana headed southbound while they clear the scene.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.