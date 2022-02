LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene in the 2700 block of North Frankford Avenue for a death investigation.

Officers were requested by Lubbock Fire Rescue at 11:26 a.m. on Saturday after locating a deceased individual following a call for a fire at a storage unit.

This is an ongoing investigation.

