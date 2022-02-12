Local Listings
Texas Tech Cheer prepares for nationals, ready to redeem last year’s loss

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech cheerleaders are now preparing for the national championship coming in April.

Many of the athletes may look familiar from the nationally-trending Netflix documentary ‘Cheer,‘ which highlights a junior college with consecutive national titles

Many athletes say Tech’s recent winning streak has brought them to Raiderland. Last year the pom squad and the jazz team won several national titles.

In 2019, Tech Cheer won two years in a row.

“Back in 2019, when they won their last Grand National Championship, it was like, they showed everyone that the program has grown. And it’s continuing to grow to high levels that are at the same level as Navarro and Tony Valley,” cheerleader Austin Bayles said.

However, last year Tech came in second to Oklahoma.

“We had some mistakes. We finished in second place, which is still an accomplishment. But I know, there’s a lot of us who are ready to go back and redeem ourselves and bring the title back to Lubbock once again,” Bayles said.

Tech Cheer is in prime-time nationals mode, sharpening their routine.

“Yesterday, we actually just did our first full out. So we’re doing pretty well. We’re starting to work towards cleaning out all the different sections and getting ready to continuously wrap that as many times as we can before Daytona comes in April,” Bayles said.

