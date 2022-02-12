U.S. men’s hockey remains unbeaten with 4-2 win over Canada

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. men’s 8-0 victory over China on Thursday came at little surprise. However, the team’s 4-2 win over Canada on Saturday has been one of the biggest shocks of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Both teams came into these Games with their best amateurs. Shortly before Christmas Day, it was announced the National Hockey League would not be sending their players to Beijing for the second-straight time in the Olympics. This was largely due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the first two minutes of the contest, the game appeared to be in Canada’s favor. Eighty-seven seconds in, Mat Robinson landed the first goal from 47 feet away. One minute later, Team USA quickly answered. A shot from Andy Miele of Grosse Point Woods, Mich. went over the helmet of Canadian goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale, and the game was tied 1-1.

With 1:16 remaining in the first period, Ben Meyers, who recently graduated from the University of Minnesota, earned the go-ahead score with the help of Sean Farrell and Jake Sanderson. Early into the second period, the Americans improved to a 3-1 lead. Moments after Pasquale moved away from the net to chase after the puck, Michigan Wolverine Brendan Brisson found an opportunity as the U.S. expanded its lead.

With 5:47 left in the second period, Team Canada would cut the lead in half. Even as the United States had the power play (one-man advantage after a foul), Corban Knight and Daniel Winnick were able to make a defensive fast break, and Knight would find the net. The final goal came with 13:47 left in the game. A shot from former Yale Bulldog Kenny Agostino rattled into the right side of the net, and the U.S. held on to the 4-2 lead as the final buzzer sounded.

This win is the first time in 12 years the U.S. men have beaten Canada on the Olympic ice. During their “away game” in the Vancouver Games of 2010, both teams largely consisted of NHL players. While this match was contested under different circumstances than the Lake Placid, N.Y. Olympics from 1980, some are already making comparisons to the iconic “Miracle on Ice” team, since both U.S. teams are filled with amateurs teamed up with little time to prepare.

The upstart Americans return to the Wukesong Sports Centre 7:10 a.m. Sunday as they take on Germany. Earlier this week, the reigning silver medalists, who made a surprise run of their own in PyeongChang, South Korea, four years ago, were defeated by the same Canadians 5-1.

Coverage of the 24th Winter Olympics can be seen on NBC’s various platforms, including KCBD-TV.

