Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Kingdom Prep Lady Warriors

By Ronald Clark
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Kingdom Prep Lady Warriors are the sixth KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

In their final regular season matchup against Southcrest Christian, KPA beat the Warriors 46-40 to claim the district title. The win also improved the Lady Warriors record to (11-11) overall, and a perfect (8-0) in district.

Kingdom Prep has earned a first week bye in the playoffs and will wait to see who they will face when they tip off post season play in the second round Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LUBBOCK POLICE
LPD conducting death investigation at storage facility
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
Mark Adams postgame news conference after Texas Tech win over TCU 2/12
WATCH: Coach Mark Adams news conference after Texas Tech beats TCU 82-69
45th and Indiana Wreck
Injuries reported from Friday night collision at 45th & Indiana
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Kingdom Prep Lady Warriors
High School Hoop Madness - Playoffs
Hoop Madness UIL Bi-District Girls Playoffs Pairings
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 2/8/2022
Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 11
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/4/2022
Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: Tuesday, February 8