Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Kingdom Prep Lady Warriors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Kingdom Prep Lady Warriors are the sixth KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

In their final regular season matchup against Southcrest Christian, KPA beat the Warriors 46-40 to claim the district title. The win also improved the Lady Warriors record to (11-11) overall, and a perfect (8-0) in district.

Kingdom Prep has earned a first week bye in the playoffs and will wait to see who they will face when they tip off post season play in the second round Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.