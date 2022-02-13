Local Listings
Lady Raiders fall 62-58 in close game at Oklahoma State(Texas Tech Athletics/Twitter)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech women’s basketball team’s losing streak reaches seven games in a row after the Lady Raiders lost to Oklahoma State 62- 58.

Similar to most of their games during this recent slump, it was mostly a back-and-forth game with nine lead changes and seven ties. Neither team led by double digits, with the Cowgirls leading by as much as eight late in the fourth quarter. The Lady Raiders last lead came in the second quarter at the 4:42 mark after a Taylah Thomas lay-up. Tech won the rebound and turnover battle but failed to get over the hump once again. This is the fifth time during this seven-game losing streak that they’ve loss by a margin less than 10 points.

In her final game in Stillwater, former Oklahoma State stand-out Vivian Gray led the Lady Raiders with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assist. Thomas added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Next, Texas Tech will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 16th at 6 p.m.

