LPD makes arrest in death at storage facility

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a male on Saturday morning in north Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to assist Lubbock Fire Rescue at 11:26 a.m. on February 12, in the 2700 block of North Frankford Avenue after fire rescue located a dead body while responding to a call for a fire there.

Upon arrival, officers located 21 year-old Cypress Ramos in a storage unit at the location.

Through the initial course of the investigation, investigators were able to locate a suspect, 32 year-old Allan Montemayor. Following further investigation, members of the METRO Unit were able to obtain a murder warrant for Montemayor, who is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The investigation is on-going.

