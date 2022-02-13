Local Listings
Sunday begins our next warm up

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer temps return to the South Plains Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, back in the 70s by Monday.

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(KCBD)

Cooler today thanks to a cold front that pushed through with highs in the 40s. But warmer temps return tomorrow as high pressure settles over us. Winds will eventually switch to the southeast feeding in warmer air, with winds relatively light around 5-10 mph. Sunny skies to begin the day and plenty of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cold tonight with clear skies and calm winds. Overnight lows mainly in the 20s and lower 30s, with most of us below freezing.

The big warm up begins Monday with highs in the 70s for Valentine’s day. Sunny and dry with light winds to begin the workweek but as our next system moves in, winds will pick up to windy criteria Tuesday and Wednesday likely bringing fire concerns and blowing dust to the region. Tuesday will be our warmest day with highs close to the 80s. For now, we look to stay dry with a slim chance for showers late Wednesday into Thursday. It looks like most of this precip will remain to our east but changes could come as that gets closer. But until then we will remain dry.

Sunday highs
Sunday highs(KCBD)

