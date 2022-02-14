6th Annual celebration of grape-growing and wine-making in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets are on sale for the 6th Annual “Lubbock Uncorked” taking place on Saturday, April 2 from 1:00 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the American Windmill Museum (1701 Canyon Lake Drive.)

The organizers are still accepting vendors who are related to the wine or grape-growing industry. They must register before March 2nd in order to be approved by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. The same goes for food trucks or vendors. The registration is open until March 1st or when all five food truck/vendor spaces are full. In order to participate, you must be a member of the Lubbock Chamber and pay a $250 Chamber member food truck space. It includes a parking spot for your truck, marketing of the event by the Chamber on social media, security throughout the event, and electricity if the space permits.

The 2022 wineries are:

Adelphos Cellars

Antima Cellars

Becker Vineyards

Blue Ostrich Winery & Vineyard

Bolen Vineyards

Burklee Hill Vineyards

C.L. Butaud Wines

English Newsom Cellars

Esperanza Winery, LLC

Farmhouse Vineyard

Hamilton Pool Vineyards and Farms

Happy Bear Meadery

Idalou Harvest

Landon Winery

Llano Estacado Winery

Messina Hof Winery

McPherson Cellars

OG Cellars

Prairie Chick Winery

Rancho Loma Vineyards

Reddy Vineyards

Slate Theory

The Triple D Winery

Yellow House Cellars

The 2022 vendors are Lubbock Shuttle, Reign Fine Gifts, Scarborough Specialties, United Supermarkets/Market Street.

There will be wine, craft beer, food, and music.

The Lubbock Uncorked VIP Presale ticket is $75, it includes access to premium wine tastings and specially crafted hours oeuvres, and food tastings; the general admission ticket is $35.

The ticket for kids between 16-20 is $15 while the ticket for children between 6 and 15 years old is $10.

