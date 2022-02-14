6th Annual celebration of grape-growing and wine-making in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets are on sale for the 6th Annual “Lubbock Uncorked” taking place on Saturday, April 2 from 1:00 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the American Windmill Museum (1701 Canyon Lake Drive.)
The organizers are still accepting vendors who are related to the wine or grape-growing industry. They must register before March 2nd in order to be approved by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. The same goes for food trucks or vendors. The registration is open until March 1st or when all five food truck/vendor spaces are full. In order to participate, you must be a member of the Lubbock Chamber and pay a $250 Chamber member food truck space. It includes a parking spot for your truck, marketing of the event by the Chamber on social media, security throughout the event, and electricity if the space permits.
The 2022 wineries are:
- Adelphos Cellars
- Antima Cellars
- Becker Vineyards
- Blue Ostrich Winery & Vineyard
- Bolen Vineyards
- Burklee Hill Vineyards
- C.L. Butaud Wines
- English Newsom Cellars
- Esperanza Winery, LLC
- Farmhouse Vineyard
- Hamilton Pool Vineyards and Farms
- Happy Bear Meadery
- Idalou Harvest
- Landon Winery
- Llano Estacado Winery
- Messina Hof Winery
- McPherson Cellars
- OG Cellars
- Prairie Chick Winery
- Rancho Loma Vineyards
- Reddy Vineyards
- Slate Theory
- The Triple D Winery
- Yellow House Cellars
The 2022 vendors are Lubbock Shuttle, Reign Fine Gifts, Scarborough Specialties, United Supermarkets/Market Street.
There will be wine, craft beer, food, and music.
The Lubbock Uncorked VIP Presale ticket is $75, it includes access to premium wine tastings and specially crafted hours oeuvres, and food tastings; the general admission ticket is $35.
The ticket for kids between 16-20 is $15 while the ticket for children between 6 and 15 years old is $10.
For more information, click here.
