Airline agent suffers life-changing injury in assault that began over mask

An Alaska Airlines agent is speaking out after she was knocked out by a disgruntled passenger, an attack she says changed her life. (KIRO, HANDOUT VIDEO, CNN)
By KIRO Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:14 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KIRO) - A customer service agent for Alaska Airlines is speaking out after she was assaulted by a disgruntled passenger, an attack she says forever changed her life.

Jill Lopotosky and her twin sister, Jana Simpson, are both lead customer service agents for Alaska Airlines. They were deeply affected by the attack on Lopotosky when she told an intoxicated passenger he couldn’t board a flight a year and a half ago.

The attack outside a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport knocked Lopotosky over and caused her to lose consciousness. The victim says it began when the suspect, 47-year-old Mark Alan Hicks, approached without a face mask and was told one was required for the flight.

Hicks left and returned with a mask, but by then, he was allegedly too intoxicated to fly.

“Then the next thing I knew, he came at me. Apparently, my coworker said I was knocked out for a short time because when I woke up, by then he was already going out the door,” Lopotosky said.

Lopotosky has been in agony since the August 2020 attack, which partially dislocated her shoulder. She says she also gets headaches, blurred vision and nausea that means she can’t drive.

“It’s a lifetime thing, and I have to deal with it. And he gets to live his life,” she said. “I never in my life would have expected somebody to do this to me, so that’s why I was not prepared to get knocked over.”

Hicks, of Folsom, California, skipped out on his arraignment and is still on the run. He is now wanted on a felony warrant.

Unfortunately, Lopotosky says Hicks is not the only unruly passenger, and the situation is causing her and her coworkers a lot of mental anguish.

“I’d like to say blame it on the pandemic. That’s part of the problem because it was a mask issue. But there’s a lot of intoxicated passengers flying, and it’s really hard for us at the airport,” she said.

She hopes her story will help others and has a message for other airline employees dealing with violent passengers.

“It’s OK to not be OK and to ask for help, which I finally did. And it was hard, but I did it,” Lopotosky said.

As for Hicks, Lopotosky says she wants him to serve time for the assault.

“I want an apology, which I probably will never get,” she said.

Hicks has been banned from flying with Alaska Airlines.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

