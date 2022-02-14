Catch Pete’s interview with Coach Joey McGuire tonight after the Super Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hiring of Joey McGuire has brought excitement to the Red Raider football program. He’s hired a staff and has been recruiting all over the state.

I sat down with Coach McGuire to find out about his plan and vision for the program.

There’s a lot of excitement for Red Raider football under Coach Joey McGuire I sat down and talked to him about the program and what we can expect. Part 1 tonight after the Super Bowl and Part 2 Monday night after the Olympics on KCBD NewsChannel 11 Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Just how many hours a night does he sleep?

Spring football is right around the corner so what is his biggest concern for the Red Raiders?

What will the offense and defense look like?

An exclusive in-depth interview with Coach McGuire.

Part 1 Sunday night after the Super Bowl.

Part 2 Monday night after the Olympics.

Only on KCBD.

Pete sat down with Coach McGuire to find out about his plan and vision for the program. (KCBD Photo)

Pete sat down with Coach McGuire to find out about his plan and vision for the program. (KCBD Photo)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.