Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police arrest suspect in connection to storage facility murder

Police arrested 32-year-old Allan Montemayor Sunday

Firefighters found 21-year-old Cypress Ramas dead at a storage unit near 27th and North Frankford Saturday morning

More details here: Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility

Early voting for March primaries begins today

Early voting runs through Feb. 25 and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18

Election day is Tuesday, March 1

Ballot details and voting locations can be found here: Early voting starts Monday for March 1 Primary Election

Border crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Canada back open

Police shutdown protestors, who blocked the border crossing for nearly a week

The crossing carries 25% of all trade between the U.S. and Canada

Read more here: Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.