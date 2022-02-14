Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock police arrest suspect in connection to storage facility murder
- Police arrested 32-year-old Allan Montemayor Sunday
- Firefighters found 21-year-old Cypress Ramas dead at a storage unit near 27th and North Frankford Saturday morning
- More details here: Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
Early voting for March primaries begins today
- Early voting runs through Feb. 25 and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18
- Election day is Tuesday, March 1
- Ballot details and voting locations can be found here: Early voting starts Monday for March 1 Primary Election
Border crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Canada back open
- Police shutdown protestors, who blocked the border crossing for nearly a week
- The crossing carries 25% of all trade between the U.S. and Canada
- Read more here: Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
