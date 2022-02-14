Denver City man killed in crash in Gaines County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Denver City man died in a crash in Gaines County on Saturday.

Enrique Nunez Sotelo, 57, was killed when another vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 211 and CR 212 north of Seminole.

Sotelo was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver, 48-year-old Randy Atwood of Hobbs, NM, was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.