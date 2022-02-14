Flying with the 9th Special Operations Squadron as it trains for combat or crisis at Cannon Air Force Base

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Near the Texas-New Mexico Border is Cannon Air Force Base, home of the 27th Special Operations Wing. Just west of Clovis, it’s dubbed the “mothership” of one of its assigned specialized aircraft, the MC-130J Commando II, which is flown by the 9th Special Operations Squadron.

“We are the largest MC-130J squadron,” Lt. Colonel Michael Roy said. “We support a variety of missions worldwide. When you think about what we do in the Special Operations community, you think about supporting Special Operation forces globally but we do a number of other missions when it comes to any type of crisis.”

Lt. Col. Roy is the Operations Officer for the 9th SOS, currently made up of around 150 personnel. He told KCBD the Squadron has responded to the Haiti earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, the Fukushima nuclear disaster as well as the tsunami in Thailand.

“Our squadron, along with the MC-130J community, has been continuously deployed since 2001,” Roy said. “We have folks out there today doing what our nation asks of us. We fly a lot. We train a lot, so our folks are flying one to two times a week, which is a pretty big venture, although it may not sound like it.”

That MC-130J is a cargo plane often flown at night for those special operations. Lt. Col. Roy said the areas surrounding Cannon AFB provide significant training opportunities, whether that’s flying under the cover of darkness or during the day.

“Our security is paramount to not just our safety, but the safety of the folks that we’re working with and the success of the operations,” Roy said. “We’re not hiding things. We want to ensure that we have the opportunity to go out there and succeed with the least risk possible. Flying at night is one of those ways that we do that. We typically operate at night when we fly low level, 300 feet and below, throughout the region, both New Mexico, Texas, Colorado or anywhere that we go train in the United States or elsewhere.”

KCBD was given the opportunity to fly with the 9th SOS on a training flight, witness a refueling operation and understand the airdrop process. Those are just some of the functions of the MC-130J and operations the squadron conducts.

“It’s the jack of all trades,” Captain Alicia Leipprandt said. “We get to refuel via tanker, be refueled. We get to airdrop. We get to what we call FARP, which is literally like a gas station on the ground. There are a lot of different things that we get to do. It’s just really fun to fly this airplane.”

Capt. Leipprandt, the aircraft commander, told KCBD that being a pilot wasn’t always her plan until joining the Air Force Academy and seeing what the job entails.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Leipprandt said. “I don’t think I am the person who knows the most. I think it’s more of a manager position. Trying to stay humble in that position is definitely key. There are different people on the plane who, they are their subject matter expert in their specific job. Trying to manage everybody’s opinions and their knowledge and put it together and make the best decision possible, I think that’s kind of what an aircraft commander should be.”

Those other jobs on the aircraft include the Combat Systems Officer and Loadmaster, both crucial to carrying out the missions of the MC-130J.

“Combat Systems Officer, especially in the MC-130s, is pretty labor intensive,” Captain Sean Regan said. “For us, it’s a lot of mission planning. Even before we step to fly, the whole day prior, we’re planning low level routes, where we want to go, what we’re air dropping, when we’re gonna do that, how high, things like that, as well as fuel planning.”

Capt. Regan is often in communication with the Loadmaster, who is in charge of the cargo on the aircraft.

“I am in charge of that anything coming onto the plane and then coming off of the plane, including people,” Senior Airman Dulani Horton said. “I’m responsible for running the weight and balance. Picture the aircraft like a seesaw. You want to make sure it’s perfectly balanced.”

Airman Horton conducts the airdrops, which he says could be anything from dropping humanitarian aid, building materials or weapons, any of it at times weighing up to 35,000 pounds. He also oversees refueling missions with helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft as well as FARP operations.

“Going through the mission, it’s definitely a lot of pressure,” Horton said. “Granted, everything we do is pretty big and we train for it.”

The Combat Systems Officer is the one to give the Loadmaster the cue to send the airdrop out of the back of the plane. The CSO is also the navigator of the aircraft and in charge of defensive systems. Capt. Regan said it’s all about being a team member in service of others.

“Here at Cannon Air Force Base, especially the 9th SOS, we’re all really proud of what we do,” Regan said. “We like to be able to show everyone else that we are capable of all these things. We’re here to work. We’re here to make sure the mission gets off correctly, which is why we’re constantly training as hard as we can.”

Capt. Regan said he was able to put that training to use on a five-month deployment to Afghanistan.

“It was pretty fulfilling, at least for me, just to kind of put all that training and schooling to work to have an impact on someone that’s in danger or needs those supplies on the ground,” Capt. Regan said.

Airman Horton also recalls a mission to assist an Army platoon he said was stuck at a base. He said in bad weather they were able to fly in to get them to safety.

“Seeing those guys’ faces as they boarded the aircraft, it was really made me feel really proud that I was able to be a part of that,” Horton said.

Lt. Colonel Roy told KCBD that being a part of the 9th SOS is a challenge but one that leads to growth.

“Rest assured that the professional women and men of the 9th Special Operations Squadron, the 27th Special Operations Wing, are doing they need to do to go get the mission done on behalf of our nation,” Lt. Colonel Roy said.

To learn more about Cannon Air Force Base, the 27th Special Operations Wing, click here.

