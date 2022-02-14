Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Suesspeare: Romeo and Juliet’s Restaurant Wars’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Community Theatre’s Youth Artist Guild presents a “Suessified” spoof of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Tickets for Suesspeare: Romeo and Juliet’s Restaurant Wars can be purchased by visiting https://www.lubbockcommunitytheatre.org/

Catch the family-friendly production Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. For an additional charge add a dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

More from he Lubbock Community Theatre:

Forget rhyming couplets, forget Elizabethan English and just imagine Shakespeare through the lens of Dr. Seuss! Two family restaurants, both alike in dignity, one owned and operated by the Family Capulet, the other by the Family Montegue vie for the top spot in Verona in this delightful and hilarious reimagining of one of Shakespeare’s most famous tales! Don’t miss out on dessert! For an additional charge you can add a scrumptious dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes to your ticket!

February 18 at 7:30

February 19 at 7:30

February 20 at 2:30

