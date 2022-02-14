Lubbock-Cooper students come together to celebrate Valentine’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper ISD hosted its annual Operation Val Pal celebration Monday morning.

It’s part of a school-wide effort in celebrating individuality and friendship among its student body. The Valentine’s day party is a collaborative effort between several student organizations that pair students together that may not share classes or activities.

Each student organization provides something different for everyone during the celebration.

Art students created gifts for all guests and an operating photo booth was provided by photography students for memorable keepsakes.

The school’s floral design department even presented students with flowers, corsages and candy bouquets. Attendees also enjoyed a catered meal and cookie decorating kits provided by culinary art students.

