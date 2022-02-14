Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock VA hosts National Salute for Veteran Patients Week

Veterans were treated to a steak dinner on Valentine's Day in celebration of National Salute to...
Veterans were treated to a steak dinner on Valentine's Day in celebration of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will host a National Salute to veteran patients. This event is observed annually during the week of Valentine’s Day, a day of caring and sharing which underscores the Salute’s expression of honor and appreciation to inpatient and outpatient Veterans.

This year’s observance for National Salute to Veteran Patients will be February 13-19.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans.

In previous years, local commemoration efforts include a surprise visit by Texas Tech University’s Raider Red, donuts for Veterans, giveaways and more!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
Texas DPS
Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

#BillyFiske: A Throwback for the Digital Era
Silent Wings Museum presents #BillyFiske: A Throwback for the Digital Era
2022 LUBBOCK UNCORKED
6th Annual celebration of grape-growing and wine-making in Lubbock
The Justin Moore concert at the Buddy Holly Hall has been postponed until November 5.
Justin Moore concert at Buddy Holly Hall rescheduled
The Lubbock Community Theatre’s Youth Artist Guild presents a “Suessified” spoof of...
Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Suesspeare: Romeo and Juliet’s Restaurant Wars’