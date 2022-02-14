Lubbock VA hosts National Salute for Veteran Patients Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will host a National Salute to veteran patients. This event is observed annually during the week of Valentine’s Day, a day of caring and sharing which underscores the Salute’s expression of honor and appreciation to inpatient and outpatient Veterans.

This year’s observance for National Salute to Veteran Patients will be February 13-19.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans.

In previous years, local commemoration efforts include a surprise visit by Texas Tech University’s Raider Red, donuts for Veterans, giveaways and more!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.