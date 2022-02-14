Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been accused of fleeing the scene of an accident and a Borger woman has died after a collision northeast of Amarillo on Thursday afternoon.

Texas DPS says 43-year-old Ericka McCann of Lubbock was driving southbound on SH 136 in a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe when she “failed to drive in a single lane and crossed over into the northbound lane,” colliding with a 2019 GMC Terrain driven by 73-year-old Larry Casey of Borger.

Casey tried to swerve into the southbound lane to avoid the collision, but the Tahoe struck the front left of the Terrain with its front left.

The Terrain slid off the roadway and spun around before coming to rest upright in the west ditch facing west. After the initial impact, the Tahoe left the roadway and spun around before striking the Terrain a second time in the front right panel with its back end.

McCann suffered serious injuries and was said to be in critical condition after the accident. Larry Casey also suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition. Larry Casey’s passenger, 72-year-old Julie Casey of Borger, died at the scene.

Both injured people were taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital.

Witnesses told DPS that they saw McCann fleeing the scene of a previous hit and run accident on SH 136 and FM 293 minutes before the fatal crash.

The call came in at 3:35 p.m.

