Silent Wings Museum presents #BillyFiske: A Throwback for the Digital Era

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to a special presentation by Kevin Billings, president of the Billy Fiske Foundation.

Billings will tell the story of Billy Fiske, an American aviator in the Battle of Britain. Much as American glider pilots held great respect for their British glider pilot cohorts, Fiske felt strongly that he needed to come to the defense of his adopted homeland.

This Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 P.M., Billings will speak of Fiske’s determination to serve in the Royal Air Force and the legacy of service and spirit of friendship that carries forward to today.

The event will take place at the Silent Wings Museum (6304 N Cedar Ave) and is free admission.

After the presentation, there will be interactive activities of WWII glider operations highlighting the special partnership between American and British glider pilots as they flew their unarmed gliders behind enemy lines from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

