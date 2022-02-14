Texas reimburses Lubbock County for mandated elections equipment upgrade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County is changing its voting process before the November elections to comply with the new state regulations involving election integrity. On Monday, Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish announced the state has reimbursed the county for the full amount of the cost. The bill was for more than $4.2 million.

Senate Bill 598 requires all elections in Texas to use an auditable system. This means Lubbock County will move to a system using both electronic tools and paper ballots.

Under the new system voters will still fill out their ballots digitally, but now, when they are finished, they will receive a printed version of that ballot. That is what administrators will use to determine winners. That will create both a digital and a paper trail, which state lawmakers claim will ensure voting integrity.

If there is a challenge or a recount, both systems will be able to be reviewed to verify votes.

That’s an issue Judge Parrish says Lubbock hasn’t had to deal with. He says the county has gone above and beyond to ensure all votes are counted and counted accurately. Errors, Judge Parrish says, are not tolerated. He says Lubbock has always maintained a gold standard when it comes to elections, and a new process won’t change that.

The switch from the current system to the new will not happen until after the runoff elections in July but will be completed before the November election.

