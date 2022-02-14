Local Listings
Texas Tech drops to No. 11 in AP Top 25 men’s basketball

Kevin Obanor during the loss to OU.
Kevin Obanor during the loss to OU.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team checked in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, dropping two spots from last week’s ninth-place ranking.

The Red Raiders found themselves back on the outskirts of the Top 10 after a brutal loss to unranked Oklahoma, but saved themselves from dropping further with a beatdown of TCU on Saturday.

Sixteen of the top 25 ranked teams lost at least once this week, including six of the top 10.

Tech will take on now-No. 7 Baylor at home Wednesday and then travel to Austin on Saturday for the highly-anticipated rematch against former head coach Chris Beard’s Texas Longhorns.

