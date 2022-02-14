Texas Tech drops to No. 11 in AP Top 25 men’s basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team checked in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, dropping two spots from last week’s ninth-place ranking.

The Red Raiders found themselves back on the outskirts of the Top 10 after a brutal loss to unranked Oklahoma, but saved themselves from dropping further with a beatdown of TCU on Saturday.

Sixteen of the top 25 ranked teams lost at least once this week, including six of the top 10.

Tech will take on now-No. 7 Baylor at home Wednesday and then travel to Austin on Saturday for the highly-anticipated rematch against former head coach Chris Beard’s Texas Longhorns.

