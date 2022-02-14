Valentine’s Day and the changes beyond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If it was mine to give, today’s mild weather would be my gift to you. Of course, it’s not mine to give. It is, however, nature’s. Of course, what nature gives, it can take away.

Today’s weather is rather mild for the time of year. After a typically cold start, this afternoon will be sunny with a slight breeze, and highs about ten degrees above average for the date.

Temperatures will peak about ten degrees above average for Valentine's Day. (KCBD First Alert)

A slight breeze, about 10 to 20 mph, will develop this afternoon.

Clear and chilly tonight, even cold in the breeze. Lows will be mostly in the 30s. A southerly breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Then from mild to wild. Well, if not wild, windy. Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning will be windy. Blowing dust is likely. Low visibility in blowing dust is possible. An elevated to critical grassland fire danger will exist.

Slight breeze this afternoon but windy Tuesday into Thursday. Blowing dust is likely, low visibility is possible, outdoor burning is banned. (KCBD First Alert)

Tuesday through Thursday are NO BURN DAYS.

Though windy, tomorrow afternoon will be even warmer. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average. Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts are expected. Blowing dust is likely Tuesday afternoon. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust is possible.

More wind, and more dust, is anticipated Wednesday. Speeds may become sustained at 25 to 35 mph. Gusts near 50 mph are possible. Once again, blowing dust is likely and low visibility possible.

A slight chance of rain returns to the KCBD viewing area late Wednesday. As temperatures drop Wednesday night, any precipitation may turn to a light wintry mix. If - IF - showers develop I expect amounts to be very low and accumulation is unlikely.

Dry is more likely than wet weather both days.

Thursday will be windy. Thursday morning will be very cold. Thursday afternoon will be cold with highs in the 40s. It will feel much colder in the wind.

Our coldest period will be Friday morning. Much of the South Plains will record lows in the teens.

Afternoon temperatures will quickly rebound. Temperatures will peak in the 50s Friday, low to mid-60s Saturday, and mid- to upper 60s Sunday.

Get specific current and forecast conditions for any US location by entering its zip code in the location box. That box is in the upper right corner of the current conditions box. Check in on friends and family or know what to expect when traveling. The same feature is available in our KCBD Weather App.

