1 injured in Tuesday morning shooting

One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near County Road 6500 and Research Blvd. just before 9:30 a.m. The area is north of 4th Street.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they received a call at 9:30 a.m. about a domestic situation and a shot was fired.

There is no suspect information and no information on the person who was shot.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.

