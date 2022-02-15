1 injured in Tuesday morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near County Road 6500 and Research Blvd. just before 9:30 a.m. The area is north of 4th Street.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they received a call at 9:30 a.m. about a domestic situation and a shot was fired.

There is no suspect information and no information on the person who was shot.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.

