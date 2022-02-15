Local Listings
39th Annual Mayor’s State of the City Address scheduled for Thursday

State of the City 2022 Lubbock Apartment Association(Lubbock Apartment Association)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will present his State of the City message on Thursday, February 17, at 11:30 a.m., at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association and LBKapts.com, the annual event will focus on the latest economic data and the status of current City issues and projects.

This is a fundraiser where a portion of the profits goes to a charity of the Mayor’s choice. Over the years Lubbock Apartment Association has donated more than $275,000 to different charities.

This year, the Mayor has chosen CASA of the South Plains to benefit from the 2022 State of the City.

Ticket Pricing:

  • Individual $80,
  • Reserved Tables (6) $600;
  • Sponsored tables (6) $725;
  • Other sponsorships are available.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is open until Feb. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.

To register go to www.laamembers.com.

For any questions please call Lubbock Apartment Association at 806-794-2037.

