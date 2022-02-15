5 names now in the hat for Lubbock Mayoral race in May

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of February 15, there are five people vying for the spot to be the new Lubbock Mayor in the General Election coming up in May 2022.

Mayor Dan Pope announced in mid-November he would not be running for re-election as Lubbock’s mayor. Then in December, he confirmed he will not be seeking election to any public office in 2022.

Lubbock attorney Tray Payne, community advocate Adam Hernandez and businessman Gulrez “Gus” Khan were the first three names on the ballot. Stephen Sanders and Epifanio M. Garza have not yet made an announcement of their campaigns to run for mayor, however, their names are on the official candidate list from the Lubbock City Secretary.

There is also a list of prospective candidates for the Mayor position. Clay Henry and Devin Mangold are listed. This means they have access a candidate packet but have not filed for office.

Also listed for candidates are Pat Kelly and Christy Martinez who are running for City Council District 1. Mark McBrayer is running for City Council District 3. Bill Felton, Chase Head, and Randy Christian are running for City Council District 5.

The prospective candidates for Dist. 1 are Jimmy Gomez, Antigone Avalos Gonzales, and Roger Settler.

Prospective candidates for Dist. 3 are Jay Leeson, Mike McDougal, and Courtney Sutton.

Prospective candidates for Dist. 5 are Margaret Sessums, Keri Thomas, and Jennifer Wilson, MD.

Filing for a place on the ballot officially opened on January 19. The last day to file is February 18, 2022.

Early voting will begin on April 25, 2022. Election Day is May 7, 2022.

Find further information from the city on the 2022 City of Lubbock General Election, here.

