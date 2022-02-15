700+ students who couldn’t get into UT game will get first dibs at Baylor game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The more than 700 students who couldn’t get into the Texas Tech vs. Texas basketball game will be the first ones to get seats at the Baylor game Wednesday night.

Using ticket registration, the Athletics Department is ensuring those missing student IDs will get admission and a concession voucher.

It is the first time the school has had to turn away students at the door, so the department wants to make sure those who missed the UT game know they’re appreciated.

“You can’t go back in time and replay the Texas game and let those people get in, so what you want to do is say ‘OK, this is another big game, this is a great opportunity for you to make a difference, make an impact on our program,’ and hopefully they’ll take advantage of that.,” said Associate Director of Athletics Robert Giovanetti.

No. 11 Texas Tech is set to play a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents this week, beginning with No. 7 Baylor at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena before traveling to take on No. 20 Texas on Saturday in Austin.

Tech won the first game in both series this season and comes into its matchup against the reigning national champion Bears with a 15-0 home record, having won 18 in a row at home dating back to last season and with a 2-2 record against top-10 opponents this season.

The Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) rallied for an 82-69 win over TCU last Saturday after being down by 13 in the first half, while the Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) cruised to an 80-63 win over No. 20 Texas at home in their last game.

Tech won the first matchup against BU, securing a 65-62 win on January 11 to snap a 21-game winning streak by the Bears who were at No. 1 in the nation at the time. TTU is looking to sweep the season series over BU for the first time since the 2005 season.

Tipoff for Wednesday’s game against Baylor is 8:05 p.m. It can be watched on ESPN2TV.

