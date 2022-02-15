Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

700+ students who couldn’t get into UT game will get first dibs at Baylor game

TTU students camping before UT game
TTU students camping before UT game
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The more than 700 students who couldn’t get into the Texas Tech vs. Texas basketball game will be the first ones to get seats at the Baylor game Wednesday night.

Using ticket registration, the Athletics Department is ensuring those missing student IDs will get admission and a concession voucher.

It is the first time the school has had to turn away students at the door, so the department wants to make sure those who missed the UT game know they’re appreciated.

“You can’t go back in time and replay the Texas game and let those people get in, so what you want to do is say ‘OK, this is another big game, this is a great opportunity for you to make a difference, make an impact on our program,’ and hopefully they’ll take advantage of that.,” said Associate Director of Athletics Robert Giovanetti.

No. 11 Texas Tech is set to play a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents this week, beginning with No. 7 Baylor at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena before traveling to take on No. 20 Texas on Saturday in Austin.

Tech won the first game in both series this season and comes into its matchup against the reigning national champion Bears with a 15-0 home record, having won 18 in a row at home dating back to last season and with a 2-2 record against top-10 opponents this season.

The Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) rallied for an 82-69 win over TCU last Saturday after being down by 13 in the first half, while the Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) cruised to an 80-63 win over No. 20 Texas at home in their last game.

Tech won the first matchup against BU, securing a 65-62 win on January 11 to snap a 21-game winning streak by the Bears who were at No. 1 in the nation at the time. TTU is looking to sweep the season series over BU for the first time since the 2005 season.

Tipoff for Wednesday’s game against Baylor is 8:05 p.m. It can be watched on ESPN2TV.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Some information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting

Latest News

Watch party planned for TTU vs. Baylor at Frazier Alumni Pavilion
Customized Texas Tech Football jerseys coming this fall
Customized Texas Tech Football jerseys coming this fall
Jace Jung named to Golden Spikes Award, Collegiate Slugger Award watch lists
Pete’s complete interview with Coach McGuire
Pete’s complete interview with Coach McGuire