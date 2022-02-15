Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million

Bart Reagor will forfeit $1.76 million.
Bart Reagor will forfeit $1.76 million.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weeks ahead of his scheduled sentencing, Bart Reagor has withdrawn prior objections and will pay the federal government $1,760,000 that was the center of his conviction last year.

In October, a jury convicted Reagor of making a false statement to a bank. Specifically, he transferred more than $1.7 million to his personal accounts from a $10 million working capital loan provided by International Bank of Commerce, intended to be used solely for the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.

A filing submitted to the court Friday by his recently hired attorney, John Markham, II, stated “[g]iven the law cited by the government in Forfeiture Motion and given the verdict, there is no basis on which Defendant Reagor can oppose the Forfeiture Motion.”

The court’s order also states Reagor will forfeit $950,951.18 the FBI seized November 2, 2018, from a Prosperity Bank account. The order states this money would be given to the government “as a substitute asset,” though it is not clear if this is in addition to the $1.7 million total.

In late December, a judge denied Reagor’s request for a new trial or acquittal, citing evidence referenced by both defense attorneys and federal prosecutors, specifically an email from Reagor to RDAG CFO Shane Smith and co-owner Rick Dykes, “expressly stating ‘confidential’ instructions for the diversion of loan proceeds.”

The Judge also cited trial testimony from International Bank of Commerce President and CEO Bill Schonacher, saying he would not have approved the loan if Reagor had told him in April of 2017 of his intention to distribute part of the loan. RDAG Legal Compliance Director Steven Reinhart also testified that had he known Reagor’s intentions, he would have told him he couldn’t move these funds to personal accounts.

FBI Special Agent John Whitworth’s testimony was also cited, saying in trial $1.7 million from the IBC loan was diverted to Reagor’s personal accounts and used to pay for renovations to Reagor’s “mansion... on 19th Street.” In the trial, a recording was presented of Reagor stating his displays of wealth, including planes and his mansion, made him “a bad motherf-----er.”

Reagor is scheduled to be sentenced in Amarillo March 10. Reagor faces up to 33 years in prison.

Former Reagor-Dykes chief financial officer Shane Smith was sentenced last month to seven years in prison and ordered to pay more than $59 million in restitution. This was the longest prison sentence and greatest restitution amount of the 15 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
Texas DPS
Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo

Latest News

Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in civil and...
Bart Reagor requests new attorney
Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother...
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
Former RDAG employee Steven Reinhart sentenced to 6 months in prison, $40 million restitution
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Judge denies Bart Reagor’s acquittal