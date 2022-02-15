Critical to severe wildfire danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmth, wind, and the ongoing drought combine to elevate our wildfire danger to critical/severe levels in the KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow.

A Fire Weather Warning*, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect for nearly the entire KCBD viewing area for this afternoon and early evening.

A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect for nearly the entire KCBD viewing area through early evening. This is a NO BURN DAY. (KCBD First Alert)

You can view Warnings such as this in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App.

Please be careful outdoors and avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Of course, smokers should never throw butts out of vehicles.

You can view forecast temperatures, winds, precip chances, and more -- for not just today and tomorrow, but the next seven -- in our forecast.

Today through Thursday are NO BURN DAYS.

Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average this afternoon. Blowing dust is likely and areas of low visibility are possible. (KCBD First Alert)

Otherwise, this afternoon will be even warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average. Winds will become sustained at 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts. Blowing dust is likely and areas of low visibility are possible.

There will be more wind and dust tomorrow. Speeds may become sustained at 25 to 35 mph. Gusts near 50 mph are possible. Once again, blowing dust is likely and low visibility possible.

There is a slim chance of precipitation around Lubbock late tomorrow into early Thursday. This is in conjunction with a slight chance of rain, and perhaps thunder, over mainly the eastern KCBD viewing area Wednesday evening and then the northern viewing area Wednesday night.

Rain totals will be very light on the Caprock, but isolated amounts of a quarter to half inch are possible over the far eastern viewing area.

There is a slight chance of precipitation in the KCBD area late tomorrow into early Thursday. Amounts will be very low, accumulation is unlikely. (KCBD First Alert)

As temperatures drop Wednesday night any precipitation may turn to a light wintry mix. These light wintry showers, if they develop, may linger into early Thursday morning.

Winter precipitation amounts will be very low and accumulation is unlikely.

Dry weather, however, is more likely than wet weather at any given location.

Thursday, too, will be windy. Thursday morning will be very cold. Thursday afternoon will be cold with highs in the 40s. It will feel much colder in the wind.

Our coldest period will be Friday morning. Much of the South Plains will record lows in the teens. Friday afternoon will be sunny, and winds will remain on the light side.

Afternoon temperatures will quickly rebound, peaking in the 50s Friday, low to mid-60s Saturday, and upper 60s to low 70s Sunday.

