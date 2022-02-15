Customized Texas Tech Football jerseys coming this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday it has entered a group licensing agreement with Fanatics, OneTeam and The Brandr Group (TBG) that will allow Red Raider fans to purchase customized Under Armour football jerseys with the name and number of their favorite student-athlete.

Texas Tech is one of 40 schools nationally, one of seven in the Big 12 Conference and one of three in the state of Texas that will be part of the initial fall 2022 launch by Fanatics. Active football student-athletes will have the opportunity to opt-in for the group licensing agreement, which has been coordinated through efforts from Texas Tech’s Beyond Verified program. All student-athletes who opt-in to the licensing agreement will be compensated for jersey sales using their name and number.

All customized name and number jerseys will be launched this fall through www.Shop.TexasTech.com, the official online store of Texas Tech Athletics, powered by Fanatics. Fans will also be able to purchased customized football jerseys later this fall in Lubbock at participating retailers.

Texas Tech, through its partnership with TBG, has already developed group licensing agreements, similar to the one for customized Under Armour football jerseys with OneTeam and Fanatics, that allowed the launch of men’s basketball merchandise to be purchased through The Matador, Red Raider Outfitter and BreakingT.

Additionally, participating Texas Tech student-athletes will now have the opportunity to move into the NFT space thanks to NFTU.com, a new initiative with RECUR, a leading technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect and resell digital products and collectables.

Since the adoption of Name-Image-Likeness (NIL) reforms this past July, Texas Tech has continued to be a leader in the new space as student-athletes have accounted for 241 NIL-related agreements through 2021 with roughly 120 companies locally and nationwide. More than 100 student-athletes across Texas Tech’s 17 intercollegiate programs have currently disclosed NIL-sponsorship deals.

More information on how to purchase name and number jerseys and an on-sale date will be made available this summer.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.