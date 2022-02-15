Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Electric Utility Board to consider competition for electric service

The EUB will meet this morning at 11:00 at Citizen’s Tower

If approved by Lubbock city council, competition for providers could begin in October 2023

Read more here: Lubbock City Council, Electric Utility Board to consider deregulation of electric utilities

Warrant reveals details of fire, homicide at Lubbock storage unit

Allan Montemayor is accused of killing Cypress Ramos at a storage unit in northwest Lubbock

Montemayor says Ramos set the fire and attacked him with a bat

Details here: Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill

Ahmaud Arbery’s federal hate crimes trial continues

Prosecutors say the three men killed Arbery because he was black and running

The defense says they suspected Arbery of stealing from a home under construction

Follow the latest developments here: Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

