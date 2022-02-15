Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Electric Utility Board to consider competition for electric service

Warrant reveals details of fire, homicide at Lubbock storage unit

Ahmaud Arbery’s federal hate crimes trial continues

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
Texas DPS
Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death

Latest News

KCBD's Daybreak Today - Tuesday, Feb. 15
KCBD's Daybreak Today - Tuesday, Feb. 15
A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect for nearly the entire...
Critical to severe wildfire danger
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 2/15/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 15
Daybreak Today at 6 - 2/15/22
Daybreak Today at 6 - Tuesday, Feb. 15