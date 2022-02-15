Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)
Electric Utility Board to consider competition for electric service
- The EUB will meet this morning at 11:00 at Citizen’s Tower
- If approved by Lubbock city council, competition for providers could begin in October 2023
- Read more here: Lubbock City Council, Electric Utility Board to consider deregulation of electric utilities
Warrant reveals details of fire, homicide at Lubbock storage unit
- Allan Montemayor is accused of killing Cypress Ramos at a storage unit in northwest Lubbock
- Montemayor says Ramos set the fire and attacked him with a bat
- Details here: Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
Ahmaud Arbery’s federal hate crimes trial continues
- Prosecutors say the three men killed Arbery because he was black and running
- The defense says they suspected Arbery of stealing from a home under construction
- Follow the latest developments here: Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
