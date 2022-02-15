Electric Utility Board votes 8-1 in favor of retail electric competition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Electric Utility Board voted Tuesday to approve a resolution opting into competition for retail electric service for Lubbock Power & Light customers.

According to Lubbock Power & Light Spokesperson Matt Rose, a vote on a similar resolution from the Lubbock City Council is expected to take place Tuesday, February 22.

If the City Council’s vote passes, there will still be arrangements to be made to prepare for competition in Lubbock, as well as information provided to customers on electricity options.

The rest of LP&L’s customers will also need to be moved to the ERCOT grid, about 30 percent of customers as of mid-December last year, officials expect customers to be able to make decisions on retail electricity by October of 2023.

Rose says LP&L will continue to run their power plants and provide linemen maintaining infrastructure of electric services in the city, but opting into that competitive market means customers get to decide where their electric service comes from.

