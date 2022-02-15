Fallen SWAT Commander to be honored in Washington, D.C.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County will send command deputies and its Honor Guard to Washington D.C. in May to commemorate the life and service of a fallen SWAT Commander.

During court this morning, commissioners and witnesses stood to authorize the travel expense unanimously.

The trip will honor Sgt. Joshua Bartlett died in the line of duty last July during a shootout in Levelland.

His name will go onto the National Peace Officer’s Memorial and be read during a candlelight vigil during National Police Week.

