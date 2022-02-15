Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Fallen SWAT Commander to be honored in Washington, D.C.

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County will send command deputies and its Honor Guard to Washington D.C. in May to commemorate the life and service of a fallen SWAT Commander.

During court this morning, commissioners and witnesses stood to authorize the travel expense unanimously.

The trip will honor Sgt. Joshua Bartlett died in the line of duty last July during a shootout in Levelland.

His name will go onto the National Peace Officer’s Memorial and be read during a candlelight vigil during National Police Week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
Texas DPS
Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar

Latest News

New fundraising partners for Expo Center emphasize private construction money
KCBD News at 6 - Federalist candidate forum
Federalist Society hosts candidates for local races
Veterans were treated to a steak dinner on Valentine's Day in celebration of National Salute to...
Lubbock VA hosts National Salute for Veteran Patients Week
#BillyFiske: A Throwback for the Digital Era
Silent Wings Museum presents #BillyFiske: A Throwback for the Digital Era