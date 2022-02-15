Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights for Monday, February 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Monday, February 14:
Girls - Bi-district Playoffs
Frenship 63 El Paso Coronado 35
Seminole 84 El Paso Riverside 36
Jayton 53 Crosbyton 20
Farwell 49 New Deal 33
Ropes 43 Plains 33
Muleshoe 55 Presidio 20
Levelland 43 Pampa 26
Borden County 82 Wellman-Union 29
Olton 47 Floydada 44
Silverton 53 Follett 39
Hermleigh 75 Baird 18
Happy 64 Hart 25
Brownfield 108 Anthony 16
Sudan 77 Smyer 26
Amarillo 57 Coronado 41
Klondike 51 Meadow 23
Valley 63 Fort Elliott 28
Lubbock Cooper 90 Tascosa 59
Idalou 59 Spearman 31
Canyon 73 Snyder 15
Whiteface 33 Grady 27
Lockney 58 Vega 50 OT
Bovina 45 Hale Center 42
Shallowater 74 Dalhart 39
Dumas 42 Estacado 41
New Home 90 Morton 53
Denver City 51 Alpine 44
Littlefield 68 Kermit 30
Boys Regular Season
Jayton 76 Patton Springs 32
Spur 68 Guthrie 65
Texline 81 Whitharral 39
