Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights for Monday, February 14

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/14/2022
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Monday, February 14:

Girls - Bi-district Playoffs

Frenship 63 El Paso Coronado 35

Seminole 84 El Paso Riverside 36

Jayton 53 Crosbyton 20

Farwell 49 New Deal 33

Ropes 43 Plains 33

Muleshoe 55 Presidio 20

Levelland 43 Pampa 26

Borden County 82 Wellman-Union 29

Olton 47 Floydada 44

Silverton 53 Follett 39

Hermleigh 75 Baird 18

Happy 64 Hart 25

Brownfield 108 Anthony 16

Sudan 77 Smyer 26

Amarillo 57 Coronado 41

Klondike 51 Meadow 23

Valley 63 Fort Elliott 28

Lubbock Cooper 90 Tascosa 59

Idalou 59 Spearman 31

Canyon 73 Snyder 15

Whiteface 33 Grady 27

Lockney 58 Vega 50 OT

Bovina 45 Hale Center 42

Shallowater 74 Dalhart 39

Dumas 42 Estacado 41

New Home 90 Morton 53

Denver City 51 Alpine 44

Littlefield 68 Kermit 30

Boys Regular Season

Jayton 76 Patton Springs 32

Spur 68 Guthrie 65

Texline 81 Whitharral 39

