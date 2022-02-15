Introducing the creative crew behind The Wallace Theater’s latest production

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wallace Theater announced the creative team behind the iconic tale that comes to life in April, Shakespeare in Hollywood!

The artistic director is Anna Hogan, whose professional directing resume spans musicals such as “Urinetown: The Musical”, “Friendly’s Fire”, and “Éléphant” in New York City as well as the immersive, sold-out production of “Sweeney Todd” at the Wallace Theater in Levelland. She has assistant-directed a plethora of directors, such as Obie-winning playwright and Oscar nominee Jose Rivera on his “Lovesong, Imperfect.”

She received a BA in Musical Theater from West Texas A&M University and continued her acting education under the mentorship of Joseph Muzikar, an alumnus of The Juilliard School of Drama.

She is a proud member of the League of Professional Theatre Women and a member of NYC’s Rising Sun Performance Company.

Zac Goin is the technical director and the light designer. He graduated from West Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis on theatrical design. Having worked on more than a hundred shoes, he is responsible for a lighting design production of “Chicago” and a children’s show of “Lion King Jr” in New York as well as “Sweeney Todd” with standing ovations every night.

Daniel Patrick Hogan is the set designer. He has been a scenic designer, a makeup artist, a hair and wig stylist, and a painter. He designed many productions for spaces such as “My Fair Lady”, “Dancing at the Crossroads”, “The Madrigal Dinners” and “Little Shop of Horrors”. He has worked in unconventional spaces and highly conceptualized productions. Most recently, he designed “The Sound of Music” and “In the Heights”. Daniel loves telling a story and working to find the heart and soul hidden amongst details onstage.

The set builder is Ezekiel Briceno. He has been lending his backstage help to weather productions since high school at Lubbock High. He has assisted in home renovations and small project builds. His carpentry skills along with his eye for detail have earned him the lead on the set building team.

The assistant stage manager is Oliver Folger from Lubbock; Mary Turner is in charge of hair and makeup as well as being the scenic painter; Callie Combest is the costume and props designer.

Shakespeare in Hollywood will be hosted at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts or LHUCA Firehouse theater from Wednesday, April 6th, to Sunday, April 10th.

