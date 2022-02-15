Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Duke

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Duke, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull that is sweet and goofy.

Duke loves to play and gets along with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manly

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
Texas DPS
Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Duke
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Duke
KCBD's Daybreak Today - Monday, Feb. 14
KCBD's Daybreak Today - Monday, Feb. 14
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Manly
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manly
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Manly
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Manly