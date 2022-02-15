Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock County Commissioners unanimously approve staff trip to honor fallen Sgt. Bartlett

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners and witnesses stood unanimously to send command deputies and the Sheriff’s Honor Guard to Washington D.C. for a ceremony commemorating the life and service of fallen SWAT Commander Sgt. Joshua Bartlett.

Sgt. Bartlett died in the line of duty on July 15, 2021 during an hours-long standoff in Levelland.

Levelland Police Sgt. Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital during that standoff. Wilson was released from a rehab facility two weeks later.

Each year, names of first responders killed in the line of duty are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial. Sgt. Bartlett will be honored at the National Peace Officer memorial in Washington, D.C. on May 13.

Sgt. Bartlett’s name will be read aloud during a Candlelight Vigil to take place during National Police week, among other live, in-person events from May 11 through the 16.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
Texas DPS
Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar

Latest News

Pedro Joel Erevia
Trial to begin in 1997 Lubbock murder
New fundraising partners for Expo Center emphasize private construction money
SPC 2021 Distinguished Alumnus: the late Sgt. Joshua Bartlett
Fallen SWAT Commander to be honored in Washington, D.C.
KCBD News at 6 - Federalist candidate forum
Federalist Society hosts candidates for local races