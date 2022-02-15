Lubbock County Commissioners unanimously approve staff trip to honor fallen Sgt. Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners and witnesses stood unanimously to send command deputies and the Sheriff’s Honor Guard to Washington D.C. for a ceremony commemorating the life and service of fallen SWAT Commander Sgt. Joshua Bartlett.

Sgt. Bartlett died in the line of duty on July 15, 2021 during an hours-long standoff in Levelland.

Levelland Police Sgt. Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital during that standoff. Wilson was released from a rehab facility two weeks later.

Each year, names of first responders killed in the line of duty are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial. Sgt. Bartlett will be honored at the National Peace Officer memorial in Washington, D.C. on May 13.

Sgt. Bartlett’s name will be read aloud during a Candlelight Vigil to take place during National Police week, among other live, in-person events from May 11 through the 16.

