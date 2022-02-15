Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug-trafficking charges

Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A mother and son in North Carolina are facing several drug charges after an investigation by authorities.

The Vice-Narcotics Division of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office closed a six-month investigation by conducting a search warrant on Feb. 10, WECT reported.

“At the conclusion of the search warrant, detectives found approximately 6,900 pressed pills (760.0 grams) containing fentanyl with a street value of $140,000, a loaded Glock handgun, and US currency,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives arrested Leslie Nicole Mitchell and her son, Payton James Mitchell, both of Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Vice-Narcotics Division closed a six-month investigation...
According to the sheriff’s office, the Vice-Narcotics Division closed a six-month investigation by conducting a search warrant on Rockwell Road on Feb. 10.(NHCSO)

“Detectives suspect Payton Mitchell is responsible for trafficking over 50,000 fentanyl-based pills into New Hanover County in just the past 6 months,” the sheriff’s office said. “Both subjects were charged with several drug trafficking related charges.”

Payton Mitchell is being held under a $11.6 million bond while Leslie Mitchell’s bond was set at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
1 injured in Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Jacob Cory Penton, 30, pleaded guilty to the receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Plainview man admits guilt after images found of 4-year-old being sexually assaulted
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Biden: Defending Ukraine’s liberty could cause economic pain for US
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times