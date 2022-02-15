New fundraising partners for Expo Center emphasize private construction money

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock county commissioners have authorized more citizens to raise private money for the Expo Center project.

After three years, county judge Curtis Parrish says the Expo Center’s committee has struggled to raise money.

The Local Government Corporation, a group of citizens appointed by the court, can join the effort.

The county cannot go forward with issuing 30 million dollars in bonds for the project until the Commissioners Court is convinced the corporation can get all the money together.

County judge Parrish said, “we’ve asked our members to go out and shake those trees, turn over those couches looking for whatever change we can find. We’ve got to get this project off high-center. The only way to get it off high-center is to get this money. If this group believes this project is worth $124 million, we’ll help them out the best we can, and this is the best we can.”

While commissioners voted unanimously favor this effort, it was not without skepticism. County Commissioner Gilbert Flores pointed out that this project was not the county’s responsibility.

So far, the county has appropriated five million dollars in venue taxes for design, development, and architecture. Voters approved this in 2018.

The county does not have construction plans 13 months after the deadline.

