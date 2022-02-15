Local Listings
Pete's complete interview with Coach McGuire

Pete’s complete interview with Coach McGuire
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hiring of Joey McGuire has brought excitement to the Red Raider football program.

He’s hired a staff and has been recruiting all over the state.

Pete’s complete interview with Coach McGuire
Pete’s complete interview with Coach McGuire(Pete Christy)

I sat down with Coach McGuire to find out about his plan and vision for the program.

Just how many hours a night does he sleep?

Spring football is right around the corner so what is his biggest concern for the Red Raiders?

Here’s the complete exclusive in-depth interview with Coach McGuire.

Spring Football Starts in March.

