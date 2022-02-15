Post man pleads guilty to production of child pornography, faces up to 30 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man from Post has taken a plea deal and pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography involving a 12-year-old and now faces a minimum of 15 and up to 30 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Court documents say 32-year-old Leonel Vela III was indicted on January 12 on one count of production of child pornography and one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. The superseding information dropped the enticement charge.

According to the federal indictment, on November 14, 2020, just after midnight, the Garza County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Post about a sexual assault.

Deputies arriving on the scene were told a 12-year-old was assaulted.

The indictment says from November 1, 2018, until November 14, 2020, Vela coerced the child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for producing child pornography. During the same time frame, Vela is accused of coercing the child to engage in sexual activity.

Vela was arrested on a federal warrant and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He is not currently in jail, according to the latest jail roster.

His arraignment has been set for Feb. 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.