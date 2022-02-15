Local Listings
Public Health Dept. to close Mini Hub vaccination clinic and testing site

City of Lubbock COVID-19 Mini Hub vaccine clinic and testing site located at 50th and Boston.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This week is the final week that the Public Health Department will operate the Mini Hub vaccination clinic and testing site. The Mini Hub will be open on the following days:

  • Wednesday, February 16, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Friday, February 18, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

These clinics are the easiest way to get a booster, or start the COVID-19 vaccination series. No appointment is needed.

Starting the week of February 28, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the City of Lubbock Public Health Department, located at 806 18th Street, by appointment. Call 806-775-2933 to schedule an appointment.

