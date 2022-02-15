Local Listings
Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

