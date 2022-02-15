‘Texas South Plains War Stories’ shares West Texas veterans combat experiences

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ‘Texas South Plains War Stories’ is a collection of interviews from veterans around the Texas Panhandle where each purchase supports the Texas South Plains Honor Flight.

Co-authors Katherine McLamore and Larry Williams share the combat stories of West Texas veterans from World War II through Afghanistan. McLamore and Williams have donated 50% of proceeds to the Honor Flight and presented them with a check for $2,200 last December. The donation will help pay for veterans to go to Washington, D.C. this May.

The duo has sold more than 500 copies locally since it was published in July 2021. It is available on most major book websites like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million and Walmart.

More information about the book and where to order is available by visiting McFarlandBooks.com.

Below is a description of their book:

Every veteran has a story to tell—often ones they have not told their own families. But as one vet in this collection of original interviews succinctly said of his combat experiences: “Some things are better left unsaid.” Documenting recollections from survivors of World War II, Korea, Vietnam and other conflicts—all residents of the Texas Panhandle—this book presents narratives from men and women whose young lives, for good or ill, were defined by their participation in warfare in service to their country.

