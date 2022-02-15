Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘Texas South Plains War Stories’ shares West Texas veterans combat experiences

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ‘Texas South Plains War Stories’ is a collection of interviews from veterans around the Texas Panhandle where each purchase supports the Texas South Plains Honor Flight.

Co-authors Katherine McLamore and Larry Williams share the combat stories of West Texas veterans from World War II through Afghanistan. McLamore and Williams have donated 50% of proceeds to the Honor Flight and presented them with a check for $2,200 last December. The donation will help pay for veterans to go to Washington, D.C. this May.

The duo has sold more than 500 copies locally since it was published in July 2021. It is available on most major book websites like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million and Walmart.

More information about the book and where to order is available by visiting McFarlandBooks.com.

Below is a description of their book:

Every veteran has a story to tell—often ones they have not told their own families. But as one vet in this collection of original interviews succinctly said of his combat experiences: “Some things are better left unsaid.” Documenting recollections from survivors of World War II, Korea, Vietnam and other conflicts—all residents of the Texas Panhandle—this book presents narratives from men and women whose young lives, for good or ill, were defined by their participation in warfare in service to their country.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
Texas DPS
Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo

Latest News

State of the City 2022 Lubbock Apartment Association
39th Annual Mayor’s State of the City Address scheduled for Thursday
Pete’s complete interview with Coach McGuire
Pete’s complete interview with Coach McGuire
New fundraising partners for Expo Center emphasize private construction money
SPC 2021 Distinguished Alumnus: the late Sgt. Joshua Bartlett
Fallen SWAT Commander to be honored in Washington, D.C.