Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Trial underway for man accused of 1997 Lubbock murder

Pedro Joel Erevia is back in custody after removing his GPS ankle monitor. He has been charged...
Pedro Joel Erevia is back in custody after removing his GPS ankle monitor. He has been charged with murder in a 1997 case.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The trial for a man accused of a 1997 cold case murder is underway.

Pedro Erevia is one of two men accused of killing Steven Johnson.

“24 years it has taken for this family to get justice,” Assistant District Attorney Lauren Murffry said during opening statements Tuesday morning.

Murffry continued, saying Johnson and his girlfriend were sitting outside on his car having a beer and saw a car driving on East Colgate that seemed odd.

According to police reports, on the night of Sept. 9, Erevia and Fabian Madrid lured Johnson toward their car, trying to buy drugs, when Johnson saw the gun, he ran and someone shot him in the back.

Neighbor Penny Pride was called before the jury to describe what she witnessed. On the night of the shooting, Pride said she had a friend over who was there for a few hours. After her friend left, she said she moved her car into the garage and noticed a couple of cars sitting in the middle of the street.

She told jurors “after about 5 minutes of laying down she heard what sounded like firecrackers and people screaming to call 911.” She then called 911, got a towel and applied pressure to Johnson’s wound.

Retired Lubbock Police Detective Kenny Brown then took the stand. Detective Brown responded to the 911 call the night of the shooting. He described Johnson as “motionless” when he pulled up to the scene with “blood on his shirt”. He said a woman, later identified as Johnson’s girlfriend, was laying over him “hysterical.

The defense did not ask questions during opening arguments and reserved the right to ask questions later.

A pre-trial conference hearing for Madrid is scheduled for next month.

MORE HERE: Trial to begin in 1997 Lubbock murder

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
1 injured in Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

Jacob Cory Penton, 30, pleaded guilty to the receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Plainview man admits guilt after images found of 4-year-old being sexually assaulted
32 year-old Leonel Vela III was indicted on January 12 on one count of production of child...
Post man pleads guilty to production of child pornography, faces up to 30 years
Electric Utility Board votes 8-1 in favor of retail electric competition
Electric Utility Board votes 8-1 in favor of retail electric competition
Team United States, led by Joey Mantia, with Emery Lehman center and Casey Dawson, compete...
U.S. speedskaters continue historic run with team pursuit bronze