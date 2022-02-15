Trial underway for man accused of 1997 Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The trial for a man accused of a 1997 cold case murder is underway.

Pedro Erevia is one of two men accused of killing Steven Johnson.

“24 years it has taken for this family to get justice,” Assistant District Attorney Lauren Murffry said during opening statements Tuesday morning.

Murffry continued, saying Johnson and his girlfriend were sitting outside on his car having a beer and saw a car driving on East Colgate that seemed odd.

According to police reports, on the night of Sept. 9, Erevia and Fabian Madrid lured Johnson toward their car, trying to buy drugs, when Johnson saw the gun, he ran and someone shot him in the back.

Neighbor Penny Pride was called before the jury to describe what she witnessed. On the night of the shooting, Pride said she had a friend over who was there for a few hours. After her friend left, she said she moved her car into the garage and noticed a couple of cars sitting in the middle of the street.

She told jurors “after about 5 minutes of laying down she heard what sounded like firecrackers and people screaming to call 911.” She then called 911, got a towel and applied pressure to Johnson’s wound.

Retired Lubbock Police Detective Kenny Brown then took the stand. Detective Brown responded to the 911 call the night of the shooting. He described Johnson as “motionless” when he pulled up to the scene with “blood on his shirt”. He said a woman, later identified as Johnson’s girlfriend, was laying over him “hysterical.

The defense did not ask questions during opening arguments and reserved the right to ask questions later.

A pre-trial conference hearing for Madrid is scheduled for next month.

