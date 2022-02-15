TTU sends letter to LGBTQIA students following death of community member

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech emailed the LGBTQIA community on Tuesday following the death of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos. Ramos, who identified as female, was found deceased after firefighters put out a fire Saturday morning at a storage facility in Northwest Lubbock.

The email from TTU Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students D. Matthew Gregory, Ph.D. said, “I write to you to address the tragic loss of a member of the Lubbock LGBTQIA Community who was taken from us on Saturday, February 12, in Lubbock.”

Police reports and court documents show Cypress died from blunt force trauma before her body was burned in the fire. The suspect was quickly identified and has been arrested and faces a murder charge. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Cypress was not a Texas Tech student but was part of the LGBTQIA community.

“We are aware that individuals in the Texas Tech community may be grieving the loss of a friend. As we have said before and as a campus community, we condemn all acts of bias and hate and strongly believe that everyone should be able to pursue their goals without fear of being targeted because of who they are or how they live their life,” said Gregory in the email to students.

Ramos’ friends are demanding justice and do not believe what the suspect claims happened that morning.

Gregory says, “We have resources available to help our community heal and repair harm in difficult times. Please reach out if you or a fellow student could use assistance, resources and support. We stand ready to help.”

Here is the full email sent to the LGBTQIA community:

Dear Texas Tech LGBTQIA Community,

I write to you to address the tragic loss of a member of the Lubbock LGBTQIA Community who was taken from us on Saturday, February 12, in Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder and early information suggests the assailant knew the victim. At this time, we have no reason to believe that additional acts of targeted violence will occur.

We are aware that individuals in the Texas Tech community may be grieving the loss of a friend. As we have said before and as a campus community, we condemn all acts of bias and hate and strongly believe that everyone should be able to pursue their goals without fear of being targeted because of who they are or how they live their life. Should anyone need assistance or like to report a student of concern, please visit the Office of the Dean of Students website.

We at Texas Tech are here for you and will continue to do our part to maintain a welcoming and supportive environment where all Red Raiders belong. We have resources available to help our community heal and repair harm in difficult times. Please reach out if you or a fellow student could use assistance, resources and support. We stand ready to help.

We all want Texas Tech and the larger Lubbock community to be a safe and inclusive environment for all Red Raiders and members of the LGBTQIA community. Our work is not done, and this tragic loss is yet another example for the need to continue our efforts. Texas Tech is committed to an inclusive academic environment and acts of hate simply have no place in any community.

Sincerely,

D. Matthew Gregory, Ph.D.

Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.