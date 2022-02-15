U.S. speedskaters continue historic run with team pursuit bronze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the United States speedskaters, the 2022 Winter Olympics have already been the best in more than a decade.

Two days after Erin Jackson became the first black woman to win a speedskating medal- a gold in the women’s 500m race, the men brushed off a heavily-favored group from the Netherlands for bronze in the team pursuit. This medal is their first in the event since the Vancouver Games of 2010.

Pursuit races pair up two groups of three, and are scored by the last person who crosses the finish line. One solid year of practice paid off for the American team- Casey Dawson (Park City, Utah), Emery Lehman (Oak Park, Ill.) and Joey Mantia (Ocala, Fla.). Their eight trips around Beijing’s National Speed Skating oval, culminated in a time of 3:38.81- which was a commanding 2.57 seconds faster than the Dutch.

Not only did the team’s chemistry help the U.S. to its first pursuit medal in 12 years, but the group has also introduced a new style of team skating, and other teams around the world have take notice - one of them being the eventual gold medalists from Norway (3:38.08). Three-time Olympian Mantia, known to his teammates as “Supermatia” closely lead the pack throughout most of the race. The resulting headwind provided the other two skaters a unique velocity. In turn, the others guided the next skater in front. Team alternate Emery Lehman (Oak Park, Ill.) stood on the sides cheering for his teammates as they dominated the storied European dynasty in Tuesday’s bronze medal final.

Team USA’s skaters return to the oval Thursday morning as Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe (opening ceremonies co-flag bearer) compete in the women’s 1,000m race. Action begins 2:30 a.m. CST. The 24th Winter Olympics can be seen on NBC’s platforms. The network’s prime-time coverage, which will likely re-air Tuesday’s race, airs 7 p.m. on KCBD-TV.

