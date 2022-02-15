Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Wanted gang member arrested, 16 pounds of marijuana seized in TAG operation

Collie Willard III, 50, of Lubbock was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated...
Collie Willard III, 50, of Lubbock was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a TAG operation.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wanted gang member from Lubbock has been arrested after a Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) operation on Tuesday. TAG officials say 50-year-old Collie Willard III was arrested in the 1700 block of 44th Street.

The operation focused on locating wanted gang members.

Willard was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the investigation, a narcotics search warrant was executed and approximately 16 pounds of marijuana was seized.

No bond has been set for Willard at the time of this report.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
Texas DPS
Lubbock woman accused of fleeing accident, leading to deadly crash near Amarillo
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death

Latest News

KCBD's Daybreak Today - Tuesday, Feb. 15
KCBD's Daybreak Today - Tuesday, Feb. 15
A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect for nearly the entire...
Critical to severe wildfire danger
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 2/15/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 15
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief