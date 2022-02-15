Wanted gang member arrested, 16 pounds of marijuana seized in TAG operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wanted gang member from Lubbock has been arrested after a Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) operation on Tuesday. TAG officials say 50-year-old Collie Willard III was arrested in the 1700 block of 44th Street.

The operation focused on locating wanted gang members.

Willard was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the investigation, a narcotics search warrant was executed and approximately 16 pounds of marijuana was seized.

No bond has been set for Willard at the time of this report.

