Warm February week to give way to chances for snow ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again the afternoon highs have soared to the 70s with sunny skies and winds between 30-40 mph.

Tomorrow, more of the same with the addition of increasing clouds and possible precipitation. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop late tomorrow or early Thursday over the eastern South Plains and move into north Texas. Also, by Thursday morning a wintry mix, mostly snow will be possible for the northern South Plains. However, amounts will likely be light and limited coverage.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 70s and winds will again average in the 20-40 mph range which means wildfire danger and some dust in the air.

Take note of the big change in temperatures between the last few days and Thursday when afternoon highs will only make it to the low to mid 40s. You can add to that strong northerly winds of 20-30 mph most of the day.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return on Friday and continue into the weekend.

