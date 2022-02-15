Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Warm February week to give way to chances for snow ahead

Warm February week to give way to chances for snow ahead
Warm February week to give way to chances for snow ahead(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again the afternoon highs have soared to the 70s with sunny skies and winds between 30-40 mph.

Tomorrow, more of the same with the addition of increasing clouds and possible precipitation. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop late tomorrow or early Thursday over the eastern South Plains and move into north Texas. Also, by Thursday morning a wintry mix, mostly snow will be possible for the northern South Plains. However, amounts will likely be light and limited coverage.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 70s and winds will again average in the 20-40 mph range which means wildfire danger and some dust in the air.

Take note of the big change in temperatures between the last few days and Thursday when afternoon highs will only make it to the low to mid 40s. You can add to that strong northerly winds of 20-30 mph most of the day.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return on Friday and continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting

Latest News

A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect for nearly the entire...
Critical to severe wildfire danger
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 2/15/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Feb. 15
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 2/15/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 15
KCBD News at 6 - Weather 2/11/2020
Valentine’s Day and the changes beyond