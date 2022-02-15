Local Listings
Watch party planned for TTU vs. Baylor at Frazier Alumni Pavilion

(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fans without tickets to Wednesday’s game between the Red Raider men’s basketball team and Baylor will still have a chance to catch the event at a watch party on campus.

The party will take place at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m., tipping off at 8 p.m. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided with a cash bar.

Admission is free to all and you do not have to be a TTAA member to gain entry.

More information on the watch party can be found here.

