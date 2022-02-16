$137,838 recovered in wages for 71 Lubbock home health care workers denied overtime

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - $137,838 was recovered in wages for 71 home health care workers denied overtime in Lubbock.

The U.S. Department of Labor cited Lubbock Essential Home Health Care Inc. for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The department found employees were paid for straight time for all hours worked instead of time and a half their hourly rate required by law.

“Home health workers are essential healthcare workers who perform vital care for people in need and often work long hours. These workers must be paid time-and-a-half for hours worked over 40,” Wage and Hour District Director Evelyn Ortiz in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said. “Employers must understand Fair Labor Standards Act requirements to avoid overtime violations, such as in this case.”

Read the full news release from the U.S. Department of Labor below:

Employer name: Lubbock Essential Home Health Care Inc., operating as Essential Home Health

Investigation site: Lubbock, Texas

Investigation findings: Fair Labor Standards Act overtime violations were found when the employer paid 71 workers – most working as health aides – straight time for all hours worked instead of time and one-half the employees’ hourly rate of pay, as the law requires in this case.

Back wages recovered: $137,838 ($68,919 and an equal amount in liquidated damages)

